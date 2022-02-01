Main Event family entertainment center announces Huntsville grand opening

Main Event has set a grand opening for its Huntsville location.
The entertainment and dining center will open at noon Feb. 25 at 4884 Governors W in Bridge Street Town Center. The first 200 in line will get free laser tag for a year.
The Huntsville location, Main Event’s first Alabama, will employ about 200 people.
It will be open from 11 a.m. to 1 a.m. Mondays, from 11 a.m. to midnight Tuesdays through Thursdays, 11 a.m. to 2 a.m. Fridays, 9 a.m. to 2 a.m. Saturdays, and 11 a.m. to midnight Sundays.
Here are some of the features mentioned in the company’s news release about the opening:
“The nearly 50,000-square-foot venue features 22 state-of-the-art bowling lanes, each with unique technology and luxury seating, games, virtual reality experiences, high-flying gravity ropes and billiards.
"The Huntsville Main Event will also be one of the few Main Event centers in the country to have Multiball, a new attraction that combines digital gaming with interactive sports, a private VIP bowling lane, and an elevated bar area with clear sight lines so parents can have fun while watching their children.”
