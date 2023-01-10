Mail truck stolen from Madison County postal office; reward up to $10,000 offered

A search is underway after a white postal van was stolen from the Brownsboro Post Office.
The van was stolen sometime between 7 p.m. Sunday and 6 a.m. Monday, according to the U.S. Postal Service Office of Inspector General. The USPS is offering up to $10,000 in reward money for information leading to the arrest of anyone responsible for stealing the van.
The white Mercedes-style van has standard postal markings and the numbers “0330344” in blue on the back and hood.
The inspector general’s office is working to determine if any additional items were taken. Customers are asked to review their PO Boxes to see if they're missing any items.
If customers deposited mail overnight in the drop box you're asked to confirm that it made it to its intended destination.
If you have items stolen/missing call and report it to 877-876-2455, saying theft, or visit www.uspis.gov/report.