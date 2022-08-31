Mail delivery of 10 pounds of meth leads to DeKalb County man’s arrest

Ten pounds of methamphetamine sent through the mail has led to the arrest of an alleged DeKalb County drug dealer.
Rayford Russell, 73, of Rainsville was arrested Wednesday by agents from ALEA Region F Narcotics, ADETF Region F Narcotics, DeKalb County Narcotics Unit, Huntsville (STAC) HIDA and United States Postal Inspectors.
Russell was charged with possession of marijuana and trafficking in any illegal drug, according to the DeKalb County Sheriff’s Office.
The sheriff’s office said the arrest comes after an eight-month-long investigation. Agents seized about 10 pounds of methamphetamine that was being sent via the Postal Service. When Postal Inspectors intercepted the package, a controlled delivery of the package was conducted.
More than $40,000, a firearm and property the sheriff’s office said Russell obtained by illegal drug proceeds were seized during his arrest.
This case is still under investigation with more charges and arrests possible. Russell is on federal probation for a trafficking charge he received in 2007, according to the sheriff’s office.