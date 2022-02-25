 Skip to main content
Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Alabama...

Paint Rock River near Woodville affecting Madison, Jackson and
Marshall Counties.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Turn around, don't drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood
deaths occur in vehicles.

Be especially cautious at night when it is harder to recognize the
dangers of flooding.

&&

Additional information is available at www.weather.gov.


...FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL EARLY SUNDAY MORNING...

* WHAT...Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast.

* WHERE...Paint Rock River near Woodville.

* WHEN...Until early Sunday morning.

* IMPACTS...At 15.0 feet, Flood waters affect mostly bottomland
along the river...including low lying farm and pasturelands.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- At 7:00 PM CST Friday the stage was 16.2 feet.
- Recent Activity...The maximum river stage in the 24 hours
ending at 7:00 PM CST Friday was 18.5 feet.
- Forecast...The river is expected to fall below flood stage
tomorrow evening and continue falling to 7.2 feet Wednesday
evening.
- Flood stage is 15.0 feet.
- Flood History...This crest compares to a previous crest of
16.1 feet on 02/21/1967.
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

&&

Mae Jemison's Eldridge, Woods sign to play Division I football

  • Updated
  • 0
Mae Jemison football

Mae Jemison’s Kiel Eldridge and Kel Woods inked deals to continue their football careers at the Division I level on Friday.

Eldridge will be heading to the University of Toledo to continue his career with the Rockets.

“I just felt welcome,” he said. “It felt like home there. They brought me in, they showed me that they can improve my skills better than what other colleges is doing, so I was just going straight to them."

Jaguars quarterback Kel Woods will be staying in-state, making a commitment to the UAB Blazers. For Woods, staying close to loved ones was a huge part of the decision.

“It just felt like home, and it's close to home, so that’s why I chose it,” Woods said. “It means a lot, because you know family is everything, so I like it a lot.”

