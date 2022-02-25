Mae Jemison's Eldridge, Woods sign to play Division I football

Mae Jemison’s Kiel Eldridge and Kel Woods inked deals to continue their football careers at the Division I level on Friday.
Eldridge will be heading to the University of Toledo to continue his career with the Rockets.
“I just felt welcome,” he said. “It felt like home there. They brought me in, they showed me that they can improve my skills better than what other colleges is doing, so I was just going straight to them."
Jaguars quarterback Kel Woods will be staying in-state, making a commitment to the UAB Blazers. For Woods, staying close to loved ones was a huge part of the decision.
“It just felt like home, and it's close to home, so that’s why I chose it,” Woods said. “It means a lot, because you know family is everything, so I like it a lot.”