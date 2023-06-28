 Skip to main content
Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM THURSDAY TO 11 AM CDT
FRIDAY...
...EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING NOW IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM TO 8 PM CDT
FRIDAY...

* WHAT...For the Excessive Heat Warning, dangerously hot
conditions with heat index values up to 112 expected. For the
Heat Advisory, heat index values up to 105 expected.

* WHERE...In Alabama, Lawrence, Limestone, Madison, Morgan and
Cullman Counties. In Tennessee, Moore and Lincoln Counties.

* WHEN...For the Excessive Heat Warning, from 11 AM to 8 PM CDT
Friday. For the Heat Advisory, from 11 AM Thursday to 11 AM
CDT Friday.

* IMPACTS...Extreme heat and humidity will significantly
increase the potential for heat related illnesses,
particularly for those working or participating in outdoor
activities.


PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out
of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young
children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles
under any circumstances.

Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When
possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or
evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat
stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when
possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational
Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent
rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone
overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location.
Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1.

&&

Madonna recovering from ‘serious bacterial infection,’ postpones Celebration world tour

Madonna

(CNN) — Madonna is taking time to heal after a health scare, which will postpone at least some of her Celebration world tour that had been set to commence next month.

In a post shared to his verified Instagram, Guy Oseary, Madonna’s longtime manager, shared that she “developed a serious bacterial infection which led to a several day stay in the ICU” on Saturday.

“Her health is improving, however she is still under medical care. A full recovery is expected,” Oseary continued.

“At this time we need to pause all commitments, which includes the tour,” he added. “We will share more details with you as soon as we have them, including a new start date for the tour in for rescheduled shows.”

Madonna’s next tour, titled the Celebration tour, was scheduled to kick off July 15 in Vancouver, Canada, followed by two dates in Seattle starting on July 18. The tour was set to continue throughout the United States and Canada through early October, before heading to Europe.

Madonna also added supplemental dates in the US in December and January, followed by four show dates in Mexico City.

