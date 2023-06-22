Madison's 'MAGA Lumberjack' pleads guilty to assault on law enforcement during Jan. 6 Capitol breach

A Madison man pleaded guilty Thursday to assault on law enforcement during the 2021 U.S. Capitol breach.
Dillon Herrington, also known as MAGA Lumberjack, was charged last June for his role in the Jan. 6 riot.
An Alabama man pleaded guilty Thursday to a felony charge for his actions during the breach of the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021. His actions and the actions of others disrupted a joint session of the U.S. Congress convened to ascertain and count the electoral votes related to the 2020 presidential election.
Dillon Colby Herrington, 31, of Madison, Alabama, pleaded guilty in the District of Columbia to one count of assaulting, resisting, or impeding certain officers. U.S. District Court Judge Beryl A. Howell scheduled a sentencing hearing for Oct. 27, 2023.
According to court documents, on Jan. 6, 2021, Herrington attended the “Stop the Steal” rally on the Ellipse in Washington, D.C., and afterward marched with other rioters to the western side of the United States Capitol building. While on the west plaza of the Capitol, court documents say that Herrington engaged in aggressively antagonistic and assaultive conduct toward Metropolitan Police Department (MPD) and United States Capitol Police (USCP) officers who were attempting to contain and stop the forward progress of the crowd of rioters.
Court documents state that, on numerous occasions that afternoon, Herrington threw objects at law enforcement officers attempting to maintain a police line, including a full water bottle, an unidentified object pulled from a box marked “DANGER HIGH VOLTAGE,” and a 4 x 4 piece of lumber.
At approximately 4:57 P.M., court documents say that MPD officers attempting to clear rioters from the terrace noticed that Herrington had a large military-style knife protruding from his rear pant pocket, removed the knife, and detained him. While detained, Herrington informed the officers that he was also carrying a “taser.” Officers recovered an object from his pocket that court documents describe as a small stun gun.
This case is being prosecuted by the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the District of Columbia and the Department of Justice National Security Division’s Counterterrorism Section. Valuable assistance was provided by the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Northern District of Alabama.
This case was investigated by the FBI’s Washington and Birmingham Field Offices, with valuable assistance from the Metropolitan Police Department and U.S. Capitol Police.
In the 29 months since Jan. 6, 2021, more than 1,000 individuals have been arrested in nearly all 50 states for crimes related to the breach of the U.S. Capitol, including nearly 350 individuals charged with assaulting or impeding law enforcement. The investigation remains ongoing.
