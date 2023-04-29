 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Madison's Kendall Randolph signs with Seahawks

  • Updated
  • 0
Kendall Randolph

Madison native Kendall Randolph has signed with the Seattle Seahawks as an undrafted free agent.

Randolph, a Bob Jones alum, played 53 games with Alabama from 2019-22. A versatile player, he played as both a tight end and offensive lineman during his time with the Tide.

In 2022, Randolph made three starts for the Crimson Tide -- two at left guard and one at tight end.

Have a news tip, question or correction? Email us at newsroom@waaytv.com

Recommended for you