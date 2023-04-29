Madison's Kendall Randolph signs with Seahawks

Madison native Kendall Randolph has signed with the Seattle Seahawks as an undrafted free agent.
Signed ✅@eliasricks @bigE__18 @djdale94 @KendallRandolp1 #NFLU pic.twitter.com/3GSIMJbIzu— Alabama Football (@AlabamaFTBL) April 30, 2023
Randolph, a Bob Jones alum, played 53 games with Alabama from 2019-22. A versatile player, he played as both a tight end and offensive lineman during his time with the Tide.
In 2022, Randolph made three starts for the Crimson Tide -- two at left guard and one at tight end.