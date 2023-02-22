Madison woman's home targeted twice by vandals set on tearing down her pride, BLM flags

A woman in Madison is keeping her guard up after someone took down the activism flags at her home — twice.
"I've not been able to feel completely comfortable and safe in my home, which is really just — it's sad," said Michelle Nielson. "It's unfortunate that you try really hard to just create somewhere where you can just be, without having to have all of the protection that you put up when you leave out and go into the world, and how that's just taken away from you. It's just a violating feeling."
She doesn't understand why someone would go out of their way to damage her property.
She puts decorations outside her home to try to make people smile and share a bit of positivity.
Last year, she added a flag to her 8-foot fence to spread awareness.
"I'm very supportive of these three groups of people, because they're human rights," Nielson said. "You know, there's so much going on with our government and our personal lives that we just feel invalidated, like we're not able to exist fully or safely in our society and our country and our communities. So, for me, it's very important to stand up for and have that visibility for people that need it."
She understands a lot of people don't necessarily want to talk about the topic, but she never expected someone to cut the flags down.
Earlier this month, she replaced them with new flags. Within a week, someone came in the middle of the night and ripped them down again.
"To me, personally, I feel like it's more than just trespassing or destruction of personal property. I really feel like it is more of a hate crime, because of the flags that they were," she said. "If it were a happy spring flag or just Halloween decorations or holiday decorations, that might be just acceptable to think and categorize as just destruction of personal property, but because of the three specific flags that they were and the people they represent — and the fact that it's happened twice now — I definitely feel like it's more of a hateful intention."
Although she's upset about the whole situation, she says she would still want to show them love.
"We have no other choice. We have to live together and hopefully leave the world a little bit better than how we found it," Nielson said. "The only way we can do that is by showing love and loving each other, and not doing any more of this fighting and bickering."
Nielson filed a report with the Limestone County Sheriff's Office. WAAY 31 is waiting to hear back from the sheriff's office about this investigation.