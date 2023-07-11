 Skip to main content
Madison woman dies after vehicle crashes into tree in Limestone County

A Madison woman has died following a single-vehicle crash that occurred about 9:40 p.m. Monday, according to the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency.

Danielle L. Finley, 48, was fatally injured when the 2022 Toyota Tacoma that she was driving left the roadway and struck a tree.

ALEA says Finley was not using a seat belt at the time of the crash and was pronounced deceased at the scene.

The crash occurred on Bill Garrett Road near Airport Road in Limestone County, approximately three miles north of Decatur.

