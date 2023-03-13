Madison to vote on new form of government

The city of Madison could see a potential overhaul to the way their government is run.
After Monday's city council meeting, city council members agreed that a referendum will be held May 9th letting residents decide.
They can either vote yes which would change the government to a council-manager format or they can vote no and keep things as a mayor-council form of government.
Many residents showed up to let their voices be heard. All of whom say they want things to stay the same.
"We believe that the city manager proposal will disenfranchise voters and it will take away the right of citizens to vote for the person who runs our city. It’s important the voters have a say and who makes and execute the decisions for madison," said Tiffany knox, a Madison resident.
Knox was one of many redisents venting her displeasure with the idea that madison could potentially transform to a council-manager form of government.
Here's how that would work:
The mayor would serve as president of the city council. A city manager would then be hired by city council and the mayor, not the public.
Madison would then go from seven districts to six and the mayor would then have a vote.
The city manager would oversee day-to-day operations of the city and appoint and remove department heads as well as even present a budget to the council while the mayor sits as the voice and face of the community.
It's a stark contrast from how things run currently.
“In the proposed form of government the mayor gets put with the legislators and then they together select someone to be our executive branch. So it’s kind of eliminating the separation of balance and powers," said Knox.
Mayor Paul Finley spoke to the media after the meeting. He says the city is cautious to announce their stance on where things are but he says they are proud of working together to do good things for the city of Madison.
"I think all of us want to be in the best position whether we’re in the seats or out of the seats come 2025 that our city is still in the best possible shape," said Mayor Finley.
This election will be held on May 9th. Polling places will be open from 7am to 7pm.
If voted yes, the new government will go into effect in Nov. of 2025.
Even as madison continues a grow, a city housing 60,000 people operating on a $60 million budget, Knox believes this is not the proper way to evolve.
"We are advocating for voting no on the referendum that’s coming may 9th. We believe that Madison voters should have a right to vote for who runs our city," said Knox.
Visit the Madison City website here where they provide specific breakdown on what a yes and a no vote means.