Madison teen raising money for tuition at his dream college by playing drums in Walmart parking lot

For the last few years, Jayden Sumbry has visited the same corner of the Walmart parking lot with his quad drums and a green bin.
The 18-year-old has dedicated his free time to playing music at the store on Madison Boulevard in hopes that he'll raise enough money to pay the out-of-state tuition costs to attend his dream college.
Sumbry graduated from Bob Jones High School last month, but he won't walk across the stage until May. After that, he wants to attend Florida A&M University, an HBCU about 400 miles away in Tallahassee, Florida.
Attending college out of state is not a cheap decision, and Sumbry knows that.
But he's determined. Until it's time to for him to walk across the stage and make his way down to his dream school, he’s going to find a way to raise the money he needs to make his dreams come true.
Financially, it may be a tall ladder to climb, but Sumbry is certain he can raise the money needed to attend his university of choice.
“I’ve been involved with drums since I was 2 years old. I played for a drumline in Huntsville, and from there, I’ve been teaching myself," said Sumbry.
Achieving his goal of attending FAMU means a voluntary visit to Walmart each week, marching to the beat of his own drum.
Sumbry said he needs between $14,000 and $25,000, and so far, he's raised about $5,000.
“I decided to come here because I feel like putting in more talent on what I have will bring more people to see what I'm trying to do and will help me out in the long run," said Sumbry.
Sumbry said he has other side hustles to help him turn his vision into reality.
“I’m a growing dog breeder. I have a clothing brand I'm launching next week. I just wanna see where that goes," he said.
He said he wants to be a veterinary cardiologist. His love for animals spans back to when he was a young kid.
For now, Sumbry will continue breeding dogs, working on his clothing brand and playing the quads at Walmart, all so that by the time August rolls around, he can proudly say his dream came true.
You can find Sumbry at the Madison Walmart each Saturday, no matter how hot or cold. His website can be found here.