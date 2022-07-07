 Skip to main content
Madison student chosen to represent Alabama in 'Doodle for Google' contest

Fifty-four students have been chosen to represent their state or territory in the 14th annual Doodle for Google contest, and Heritage Elementary School student Sophia Ewing is one of them. 

Google invited students across the U.S. to answer the prompt, "I care for myself by..." through art. For Sophia, that answer is titled, "Daydreaming in Color."

"I drew a picture of a half-day, half-night scene," Sophia said. "This picture represents how I take care of myself because I play softball to stay happy and healthy. I drew a paintbrush because I love to make art. It helps me to relax and feel happy."

Sophia Ewing's Doodle for Google

Sophia Ewing's Doodle for Google

And, in the center of her picture, she included a moon and sun "to be creative," she said.

Sophia's design is one of six in the Grades 4–5 category. You can help her win by visiting the Doodle for Google website and voting for the Alabama drawing. 

Other drawings are divvied up into categories for grades K–3, 6–7, 8–9 and 10–12.

Click here to vote. Voting is open now through July 12.

Each of the state and territory winners received gifts from Google in addition to being featured in the Doodle for Google gallery. If Sophia is chosen as one of the four national finalists, she'll receive more gifts and a $5,000 college scholarship.

Sophia Ewing and her Google Doodle

Sophia Ewing, left, was honored at Heritage Elementary School in Madison after her entry in the 14th annual Doodle for Google contest was chosen to represent all of Alabama.

If she's chosen as the winner, she'll have her drawing displayed on Google.com for 24 hours and receive a $30,000 college scholarship. Google will also provide a $50,000 technology package for her school or nonprofit organization. 

Remembering Uvalde

Google is also honoring 10-year-old Alithia Haven Ramirez, who entered the contest but was shot and killed at Robb Elementary School in Uvalde, Texas.

Of her work, she wrote, "I want the world to see my art and show the world what I can do. I want people to be happy when they see my passion in art."

You can see Alithia's entry here.

Have a news tip, question or correction? Email us at newsroom@waaytv.com

