Madison Street Festival makes return following 2-year hiatus

Crowds returned to Main Street for the first Madison Street Festival since 2020, which also was its 40th anniversary.
Organizers had canceled the past two events due to high case numbers of COVID-19.
During the two years off, organizers continued to work as if the event would happen the next year.
"When we canceled for COVID in 2020, we took a little bit of time to look at our policies and procedures," said Crystal McBrayer, president of the Madison Street Festival Committee. "We went into 2021 planning and had to cancel because of the Delta (variant), so we just didn't stop."
Attendees this year were able to try a variety of foods and shop at numerous vendors, while children could get their face painted.
The two years off gave organizers time to make this year's event better than ever, which vendors and attendees noticed.
"They have been working so hard to create this amazing experience," said Shannon Bradford, co-founder of Rocket City Church. "It takes a lot of logistics and a lot of great people, and the committee has made everything happen."
The large crowds made some, including the mayor of Madison, believe the city will continue to grow.
"Our community continues to grow, and we try to do it in a managed way," said Paul Finley, mayor of Madison. "People love what they have here, and they can't wait for others who come here to enjoy the same thing."
Even with the day not yet over, the committee is already making plans to start working on next year's festival.
"We are going to start planning again," said McBrayer. "We'll take a little time off, and we'll do it again."