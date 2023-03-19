Madison singer wins golden ticket after auditioning for "American Idol"

 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...FREEZE WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM CDT MONDAY...
...FREEZE WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM LATE MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH
TUESDAY MORNING...

* WHAT...For the Freeze Warning, sub-freezing temperatures as low
as 19 degrees expected. For the Freeze Watch, sub-freezing
temperatures as low as 27 degrees possible.

* WHERE...All of northern Alabama and southern middle Tennessee.

* WHEN...For the Freeze Warning, from 9 PM this evening to 10 AM
CDT Monday. For the Freeze Watch, from late Monday night
through Tuesday morning.

* IMPACTS...Frost and freeze conditions will kill crops, other
sensitive vegetation and possibly damage unprotected outdoor
plumbing.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Wind chill temperatures in the teens will
occur through about mid-morning this morning. Confidence is high
that sub-freezing temperatures down into the low to mid 20s will
occur again on Monday morning.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold. To prevent
freezing and possible bursting of outdoor water pipes they should
be wrapped, drained, or allowed to drip slowly. Those that have
in-ground sprinkler systems should drain them and cover above-
ground pipes to protect them from freezing.

&&

Weather Alert

...FREEZE WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM CDT MONDAY...
...FREEZE WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM LATE MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH
TUESDAY MORNING...

* WHAT...For the Freeze Warning, sub-freezing temperatures as low
as 19 degrees expected. For the Freeze Watch, sub-freezing
temperatures as low as 27 degrees possible.

* WHERE...All of northern Alabama and southern middle Tennessee.

* WHEN...For the Freeze Warning, from 9 PM this evening to 10 AM
CDT Monday. For the Freeze Watch, from late Monday night
through Tuesday morning.

* IMPACTS...Frost and freeze conditions will kill crops, other
sensitive vegetation and possibly damage unprotected outdoor
plumbing.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Wind chill temperatures in the teens will
occur through about mid-morning this morning. Confidence is high
that sub-freezing temperatures down into the low to mid 20s will
occur again on Monday morning.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold. To prevent
freezing and possible bursting of outdoor water pipes they should
be wrapped, drained, or allowed to drip slowly. Those that have
in-ground sprinkler systems should drain them and cover above-
ground pipes to protect them from freezing.

&&

Madison singer wins golden ticket after auditioning for "American Idol"

  • Updated
  • 0

A Madison-born singer took his musical talents to "American Idol" and he came out successful, winning a golden ticket Sunday. 

Johnny Knox was born in St. Louis, but grew up in Madison, attending Westminster Christian Academy. 

He said being in a musical family helped him be able to get an ear for music early. 

"I got into music at a pretty young age," said Knox. "I mean there are photos of me sitting on a drum kit at a very early age, much to my sister's chagrin."

Johnny Knox

Courtesy ABC/Eric McCandless.

Knox would then begin singing in church and then eventually his own sister's wedding, which was a moment he will never forget. 

"That was really the start of me going, oh, this is actually really fun," said Knox. "From there I've been writing [and] I've tried to write every single day ever since I was 19."

Taking influences from artists like Coldplay, the Killers and Steely Dan, he would eventually begin releasing his own music through multiple platforms. 

One of his songs, "Falling Over You," has more than 1.5 million streams on Spotify. 

Knox said family and friends had been encouraging him for some time to audition for "American Idol" but it wasn't until an encounter with a maid cleaning his hotel room that did the trick. 

"She's like, man this feels like "American Idol" like have you ever considered going on the show?" said Knox. "Well, if a stranger thinks I'm good enough to go and do this, then why not?"

He first had to audition over Zoom before even getting the chance to audition in front of judges Luke Bryan, Katy Perry and Lionel Richie. 

Once the opportunity came, Knox said the experience was nerve-wracking, but something he never will forget.

"So I'm sitting there and I remember thinking like man, I kind of want this to be over with," said Knox. "But, I also want to cherish every single second."

Have a news tip, question or correction? Email us at newsroom@waaytv.com.

Recommended for you