Madison singer auditions for American Idol, trying to make it to Hollywood

A Madison-born singer took his musical talents and tried to make it to Hollywood.
Johnny Knox was born in St. Louis, but grew up in Madison, attending Westminster Christian Academy.
He said being in a musical family helped him be able to get an ear for music early.
"I got into music at a pretty young age," said Knox. "I mean there are photos of me sitting on a drum kit at a very early age, much to my sister's chagrin."
Knox would then begin singing in church and then eventually his own sister's wedding, which was a moment he will never forget.
"That was really the start of me going, oh, this is actually really fun," said Knox. "From there I've been writing [and] I've tried to write every single day ever since I was 19."
Taking influences from artists like Coldplay, the Killers and Steely Dan, he would eventually begin releasing his own music through multiple platforms.
One of his songs, "Falling Over You," has more than 1.5 million streams on Spotify.
Knox said family and friends had been encouraging him for some time to audition for "American Idol" but it wasn't until an encounter with a maid cleaning his hotel room that did the trick.
"She's like, man this feels like "American Idol" like have you ever considered going on the show?" said Knox. "Well, if a stranger thinks I'm good enough to go and do this, then why not?"
He first had to audition over Zoom before even getting the chance to audition in front of judges Luke Bryan, Katy Perry and Lionel Richie.
Once the opportunity came, Knox said the experience was nerve-wracking, but something he never will forget.
"So I'm sitting there and I remember thinking like man, I kind of want this to be over with," said Knox. "But, I also want to cherish every single second."