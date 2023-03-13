Madison sets date for voters to choose style of government

Residents of the city of Madison soon could have a new form of government.
The city has set a May 9 special election for voters to decide if they want to keep the current “Mayor/Council” form of government or switch to a “Council/City Manager” option.
Here’s more from the city’s Monday news release announcing the election date:
"As Mayor and Council, we will always pursue the goal of positioning the City of Madison for success. Following the Probate Court's policy, we are facilitating this vote for our community to make a decision in Madison's future. With either outcome of the special election, citizens can be assured their elected officials will continue to have vested interest in the quality of life for our community," says Mayor Paul Finley.
The City of Madison has published Frequently Asked Questions as well as an informational graphic on madisonal.gov for residents to reference in making an informed vote on the topic. The public information breaks down each form of government and the roles of Mayor and City Manager in each function.
In the Mayor-Council form of government currently utilized in Madison, there are 7 council members, one per district, with a non-voting mayor. This means the mayor does not vote on matters presented to the Council and is responsible for managing all daily operations and formulating the city budget for Council to approve. The City Council sets policy and makes the final decisions with information provided by Mayor and employees. Mayor appoints the city administrator, and together they manage city projects.
In a Council-Manager form, Madison would transition from 7 voting Council districts to 6 districts with a voting Mayor. The City Manager would be responsible for overseeing the day-to-day operations of the city; appoint and remove department heads; present a budget to the council. Mayor sits as the “voice” and "face" of the community.
For more information visit www.madisonal.gov/councilmanagervote.