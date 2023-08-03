Madison school working to help students who do not thrive in conventional environments

Hope United Academy is a private micro-school, only talking about 20 middle and high school children at a time. Founded by Principal Angie Benner in 2018 after five families whose children she tutored came to her and asked her to start her school.
Louie Cannaday and her son are one of these founding families. Cannaday said she got behind the idea because of the progress she saw in her son and because of the type of person Benner is.
"I knew from the tutoring that Angie was one of the most naturally connected human beings I've ever met," Cannaday said. "She has such a heart for the kids and for Eli and for each one individually...I was excited to join up with her and this adventure."
One of Benner's core beliefs is that not all great minds think alike, and she is working to help these kids ditch the labels.
"It's life-changing, honestly," Benner said. "I think spiritually they have learned to cast off those labels they've been given by the world and realize that if god didn't give them that label, it's, not a label that fits them."
The kids at Hope United Academy have been diagnosed with ADHD, ADD, dyslexia, high functioning autism, or they are twice-gifted and multisensory learners. Things that held them back in conventional schools and what has brought them here to hope united. A typical classroom of 25 - 30 kids is not where they can reach their full potential, so Benner wanted to change that.
Sandy Genet, who has taught at hope united for five years, said many of these students come in deflated because of the conventional school environment they came from.
"Some of these kids, when they first start, are very defeated," Genet said. "They haven't had the opportunity to use their strengths, and by the time they leave, the seniors that we have this year have realized that they have strengths, and we have been able to just meet them where they're at and then grow the strengths."
Benner said they teach kids in a way that works for them and makes them feel like any other kid.
"It's all the same information it's just how it's loaded for the kids," Benner said. "So you'll see teachers use interactive methods to really celebrate the way a child learns instead of making them feel like they don't fit in or that something is wrong with them because of the way they learn. We wanna celebrate the way they learn, come alongside them."
The mixed-grade classrooms, group activities, freedom to move around, and teachers who can give them individualized instruction have significantly helped many of Benner's students.
"Most all of our high school students are dual enrollment at some point, so usually starting in tenth or eleventh grade, our kids who have been considered struggling students in other schools are starting to dual enroll," Benner said. "So they're really hitting their stride and just meeting their potential in every way. It's really neat to see and very humbling to be a part of."
Benner said their group has become a family and that these kids have bought into what she is selling and continue to move it forward and protect it. They support one another, and Benner believes they have found their people. Her students asked not to be named, but they agreed.
"It's really encouraging not to walk through the hallways, and everyone's either laughing at you - they're all here, they're all saying hi, giving you hugs, high fives - it's really nice," one student said.
"How friendly everyone is, how everyone just likes each other. There's no one left out. It's just all united like it is in the name," another student said.
Benner said before she started the school, she experienced a lot of overpromising delivering with her own child with dyslexia and ADHD. So she and her teachers have made it their mission to fulfill their promises to help these children excel.
