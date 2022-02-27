 Skip to main content
Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...The National Weather Service in Huntsville AL has issued a Flood
Warning for the following rivers in Alabama...

Paint Rock River NEAR Woodville affecting Madison, Jackson and
Marshall Counties.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Motorists should not attempt to drive around barricades or drive
cars through flooded areas.

Turn around, don't drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood
deaths occur in vehicles.

&&

Additional information is available at www.weather.gov.


...FLOOD WARNING IN EFFECT FROM MONDAY MORNING TO TOMORROW EVENING...

* WHAT...Minor flooding is forecast.

* WHERE...Paint Rock River NEAR Woodville.

* WHEN...From Monday morning to tomorrow evening.

* IMPACTS...At 15.0 feet, Flood waters affect mostly bottomland
along the river...including low lying farm and pasturelands.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- At 7:00 PM CST Sunday the stage was 14.4 feet.
- Forecast...The river is expected to rise above flood stage
tomorrow morning to a crest of 15.0 feet tomorrow morning. It
will then fall below flood stage early tomorrow afternoon.
- Flood stage is 15.0 feet.
- Flood History...This crest compares to a previous crest of
15.1 feet on 03/02/2021.
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

&&

Madison Resident remembers life in Madison before hospital

  • Updated
  • 0
Madison Hospital
By Xavier Wherry

A decade of excellence is how Madison Hospital gears up to celebrate their 10 year anniversary!

"As Huntsville Hospital system is looking around and seeing where the population centers are and when they decided “hey we need to have one in Madison,” that was good strategic planning on their part," said Curtis Potts, a Madison resident.

Potts has lived in Madison for 13 years, before Madison Hospital was there.

10 years ago when the hospital opened, Potts remembers his initial reaction knowing he’d finally have a hospital nearby.

"I thought it was great. We live just about 2 1/2 miles down the road on Balch here. So we find out a hospital is coming, we were very excited," said Potts.

Potts has had surgeries at both Huntsville Hospital and Madison Hospital. He says having a hospital close-by comes with significant advantages.

"It’s a huge difference especially for recovery process. If you’re staying overnight and people visiting you. If you’re just doing a in-out surgery, you’re close to home," said Potts.

Potts also raved about the staff. He says they're very professional personable and caring.

Potts' wife and daughter have been cared for at Madison Hospital too.

"They just went above and beyond to care for those two so it’s a great environment," he said.

Potts and his family also use the sports and wellness center on a regular basis. Enjoying everything the campus has to offer.

"The wellness center is awesome and having that connected to the hospital and of course toc is right behind here. So, it’s all good to have all these facilities here in Madison," he said.

