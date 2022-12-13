Madison Police: Suspect in Tuesday bank robbery may have robbed another local Regions in May

Madison Police are searching for a bank robbery suspect, and they believe the suspect may be responsible for a similar crime earlier this year.
On Tuesday, the suspect entered the Regions Bank at Madison Boulevard and Sullivan Street, and put a box on a teller's desk with a note. The teller believed there was a bomb inside, and the suspect took cash from the bank before fleeing the scene.
Authorities determined the package wasn't a danger but didn't say what was on the note.
A similar series of events played out in May, at a different Regions in Madison. In that case, investigators say the suspect carried "a small, boxed device" into the branch at U.S. 72 and Wall Triana Highway. He allegedly placed the box on the counter and demanded money while threatening to activate the device if anyone made a move.
The suspect fled the scene, and after police arrived, it was determined the box was not a bomb or any other explosive.
Madison Police obtained security footage of the suspect in the May bank robbery, which you can see here. They are now working with the FBI to determine if the two robberies are connected.
Anyone with information about the robberies can email tellmpd@madisonal.gov or call investigators at 256-772-5674.