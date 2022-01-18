 Skip to main content
...Winter Weather Outlook...
...Light freezing rain or drizzle possible early Thursday morning...

A strong cold front will bring showers and thunderstorms Wednesday
afternoon into Wednesday evening. Behind the front, lingering rain
will likely change to freezing rain or drizzle briefly before ending
Thursday morning. This transition is most likely to take place in
southern middle Tennessee and northwest Alabama, or generally
northwest of a Scottsboro to Guntersville to Cullman Line. Southeast
of this line, temperatures may remain just above freezing into early
Thursday morning keeping precipitation all liquid. A light glaze of
ice is possible as a result of the freezing rain or drizzle, and may
impact travel conditions Thursday morning. Temperatures may recover
just above freezing for a few hours during the midday to early
afternoon hours. However, the highest elevations of the Cumberland
Plateau in northern Jackson County Alabama and Franklin County
Tennessee may remain at or below freezing, so any ice accumulation
may be slow to melt off roadways.

A developing winter storm may affect much of the southeastern United
States on Friday into Saturday. At this time, only a slight chance
of snow is expected for far northeast Alabama with this system, with
any accumulations remaining less than a half inch. Being a few days
away, please keep checking for later updates in case this forecast
changes and weather and impacts change for our area.

Stay tuned to NOAA Weather Radio, or a favorite local media outlet,
for further statements or updates from the National Weather Service
in Huntsville.

Madison police seek help finding missing woman

Susie Bush

Susie Bush

The Madison Police Department is asking for the public’s help in finding a woman named Susie Bush.

Bush has been missing since Jan. 6 when she was last seen at Applebee’s on Hughes Road.

She could be in a silver 2002 Honda Accord with Alabama tag 4757H31.

If you have any information or make contact with Bush, contact Detective Tanner Wilkerson at 256-722-7190 or 256-763-1214.

