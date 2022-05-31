Madison police seek bank robbery suspect who claimed he had a bomb

The Madison Police Department is investigating a bank robbery at Regions Bank on U.S. 72 and Wall Triana Highway.
Madison Police said the box, originally referred to as an "explosive device," was identified and is not a bomb or any other explosive.
The suspect used the box container as a scare tactic to get the money he wanted and flee the scene.
"[He] had placed a small, boxed device on the counter and demanded of money from one of the teller," said Capt. Lamar Anderson, an investigator with Madison Police. "[He] told them if they made any moves he was going to activate that device."
Police obtained security footage of the suspect they're now searching for.
"A black male subject, 5'6 115/120 pounds in camouflage pants, a grey ARMY sweatshirt, with a surgical masks and a wig that appeared to be dreadlock in nature," said Anderson.
Everyone was evacuated from the building and there were no injuries. The bank is now closed for the remainder of the day.
If you have any information about the suspect or robbery, email tellmpd@madisonal.gov or call investigators at 256-772-5674.