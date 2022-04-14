 Skip to main content
...The National Weather Service in Huntsville AL has issued a Flood
Warning for the following rivers in Alabama...

Paint Rock River NEAR Woodville affecting Madison, Jackson and
Marshall Counties.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Turn around, don't drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood
deaths occur in vehicles.

&&

Additional information is available at www.weather.gov.


...FLOOD WARNING IN EFFECT FROM THIS EVENING TO EARLY SATURDAY
AFTERNOON...

* WHAT...Minor flooding is forecast.

* WHERE...Paint Rock River NEAR Woodville.

* WHEN...From this evening to early Saturday afternoon.

* IMPACTS...At 15.0 feet, Flood waters affect mostly bottomland
along the river...including low lying farm and pasturelands.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- At 8:00 AM CDT Thursday the stage was 12.0 feet.
- Forecast...The river is expected to rise above flood stage
late this evening to a crest of 16.0 feet early tomorrow
afternoon. It will then fall below flood stage Saturday
morning.
- Flood stage is 15.0 feet.
- Flood History...This crest compares to a previous crest of
16.0 feet on 04/27/1967.
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

&&

Madison Police searching for caped food burglar, accomplice

  • Updated
  • 0

The Madison Police Department is asking the public's help in finding the suspects of a theft in the Clift's Cove neighborhood.

Police said a Black male in dark clothing and a Black female driving a white sedan worked together to break into a food delivery driver's vehicle and steal food after accosting the driver.

Surveillance video shows the white sedan with its passenger door open while a male suspect wearing what appears to be a dark cape runs along a sidewalk and driveway.

Anyone with information on the suspects or incident is asked to call 256-772-5605.

Have a news tip, question or correction? Email us at newsroom@waaytv.com

