Madison Police searching for caped food burglar, accomplice

The Madison Police Department is asking the public's help in finding the suspects of a theft in the Clift's Cove neighborhood.
Police said a Black male in dark clothing and a Black female driving a white sedan worked together to break into a food delivery driver's vehicle and steal food after accosting the driver.
Surveillance video shows the white sedan with its passenger door open while a male suspect wearing what appears to be a dark cape runs along a sidewalk and driveway.
Anyone with information on the suspects or incident is asked to call 256-772-5605.