Madison Police: Robbery suspect caught after car, foot chase; 1 suspect still at-large

One man is in jail and another is on the run after two robberies in Madison on Friday.
Christopher Sean Davis, 37, was arrested early Saturday after the Madison Police Department linked him and another person to robberies that took place Friday.
Police first responded to a robbery in progress at the IGA in the 8,000 block of Old Madison Pike before heading to a robbery at Walgreens in the 8,000 block of Madison Boulevard.
A pursuit of a suspect vehicle was called off due to safety concerns. Information on that vehicle was shared, and the Morgan County Sheriff’s Office and Priceville Police Department found it and pursued it.
The suspects stopped the vehicle and ran, according to Madison Police. Davis was captured but the other suspect escaped. Police said that suspect has been identified, but that information had not been released publically as of late Monday afternoon.
Davis was charged with two counts of robbery and booked in the Madison County Jail. Bond was set at $60,000.