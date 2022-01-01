Madison Police: Roadways are flooding in the city, please use caution

You are the owner of this article.
Weather Alert

Weather Alert

The National Weather Service in Huntsville has issued a

* Flash Flood Warning for...
Southwestern Madison County in north central Alabama...

* Until midnight CST.

* At 903 PM CST, Gauge reports and radar trends indicated
thunderstorms producing heavy rain will force Indian Creek in the
Madison area above flood stage. Flash flooding is  expected to
begin as this occurs near this creek.

HAZARD...Flash flooding caused by thunderstorms.

SOURCE...Indian Creek in the Madison area is quickly rising and
is expected to climb above flood stage over the next 3
hours with additional heavy rainfall expected.

IMPACT...Flash flooding of small creeks and streams, urban
areas, highways, streets and underpasses as well as
other poor drainage and low-lying areas.

* Some locations that will experience flash flooding include...
Northwestern Huntsville, Madison, Redstone Arsenal, Triana,
Marshall Space Flight Center and Harvest.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Turn around, don't drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood
deaths occur in vehicles.

Be especially cautious at night when it is harder to recognize the
dangers of flooding.

&&


FLASH FLOOD...GAUGE INDICATED

Weather Alert

...The Flood Warning is extended for the following rivers in
Alabama...

Paint Rock River NEAR Woodville affecting Madison, Jackson and
Marshall Counties.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Be especially cautious at night when it is harder to recognize the
dangers of flooding.

Even 6 inches of fast-moving flood water can knock you off your feet
and a depth of 2 feet will float your car. Never try to walk, swim,
or drive through such swift water. If you come upon flood waters,
stop, turn around and go another way.

Additional information is available at www.weather.gov.

The next statement will be issued Sunday morning at 615 AM CST.

&&


...FLOOD WARNING NOW IN EFFECT FROM THIS EVENING THROUGH WEDNESDAY
AFTERNOON...

* WHAT...Minor flooding is forecast.

* WHERE...Paint Rock River NEAR Woodville.

* WHEN...Until early Wednesday afternoon.

* IMPACTS...At 15.0 feet, Flood waters affect mostly bottomland
along the river...including low lying farm and pasturelands.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- At 5:00 PM CST Saturday the stage was 13.4 feet.
- Forecast...The river is expected to rise above flood stage
early tomorrow afternoon to a crest of 16.4 feet early
Tuesday morning. It will then fall below flood stage
Wednesday morning.
- Flood stage is 15.0 feet.
- Flood History...This crest compares to a previous crest of
16.4 feet on 03/08/1941.
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

&&

Weather Alert

TORNADO WATCH 7 IS IN EFFECT UNTIL 300 AM EST FOR THE
FOLLOWING LOCATIONS

AL
.    ALABAMA COUNTIES INCLUDED ARE

CULLMAN              DEKALB              FRANKLIN
JACKSON              LAWRENCE            LIMESTONE
MADISON              MARSHALL            MORGAN

Weather Alert

The National Weather Service in Huntsville has issued a

* Flash Flood Warning for...
Central Madison County in north central Alabama...
Central Morgan County in north central Alabama...
Northwestern Jackson County in northeastern Alabama...

* Until 1245 AM CST.

* At 1040 PM CST, Doppler radar indicated thunderstorms producing
heavy rain across the warned area. Between 1 and 2 inches of rain
have fallen. Additional rainfall amounts of 0.5 to 1 inch are
possible in the warned area. Flash flooding is ongoing or expected
to begin shortly.

HAZARD...Flash flooding caused by thunderstorms.

SOURCE...Radar.

IMPACT...Flash flooding of small creeks and streams, urban
areas, highways, streets and underpasses as well as
other poor drainage and low-lying areas.

* Some locations that will experience flash flooding include...
Southern Huntsville, Redstone Arsenal, Priceville, Gurley, Triana,
Somerville, Hampton Cove, Brownsboro, Maysville, Hollytree and
Princeton.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Turn around, don't drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood
deaths occur in vehicles.

&&


FLASH FLOOD...RADAR INDICATED

Weather Alert

The National Weather Service in Huntsville has extended the

* Flash Flood Warning for...
North Central Madison County in north central Alabama...

* Until midnight CST.

* At 1112 PM CST, A spotter reported thunderstorms producing heavy
rain causing multiple portions of Bob Wade Lane west of highway
431 to be covered by water and experience flash flooding at 1010
PM CST. Between 2 and 3 inches of rain have fallen from Moores
Mill area southwest into the Madison area. Additional rainfall
amounts of 0.5 to 1 inch are possible in the warned area. Flash
flooding is ongoing.

HAZARD...Flash flooding caused by thunderstorms.

SOURCE...Public reported.

IMPACT...Flash flooding of small creeks and streams, urban
areas, highways, streets and underpasses as well as
other poor drainage and low-lying areas.

* Some locations that will experience flash flooding include...
Northern Huntsville, Meridianville, Moores Mill, Alabama A And M
University and University Of Alabama In Huntsville.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Turn around, don't drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood
deaths occur in vehicles.

Be especially cautious at night when it is harder to recognize the
dangers of flooding.

&&


FLASH FLOOD...OBSERVED

Weather Alert

...AIRPORT WEATHER WARNING...

The National Weather Service in Huntsville Alabama has issued an
Airport Weather Warning for...

Huntsville International Airport /HSV/.

* Until 1145 PM CST.

The following weather hazard(s) is expected:

* Cloud to ground lightning within 5 nm of the airport.

Madison Police: Roadways are flooding in the city, please use caution

  • 0
TRAFFIC ALERT WEB IMAGE.jpg

The Madison City Police Department reports that roadways are beginning to flood in the city.

At 11:25 p.m., police said drivers should avoid the areas of County Line Road and Arbor Trace and Hardiman Road and Cragen Lane because they are impassable due to flooding.

If you see standing water, do not drive through it.

Use extreme caution if you must be out tonight.

Have a news tip, question or correction? Email us at newsroom@waaytv.com