Madison Police: Roadways are flooding in the city, please use caution

The National Weather Service in Huntsville has issued a
* Flash Flood Warning for...
Central Madison County in north central Alabama...
Central Morgan County in north central Alabama...
Northwestern Jackson County in northeastern Alabama...
* Until 1245 AM CST.
* At 1040 PM CST, Doppler radar indicated thunderstorms producing
heavy rain across the warned area. Between 1 and 2 inches of rain
have fallen. Additional rainfall amounts of 0.5 to 1 inch are
possible in the warned area. Flash flooding is ongoing or expected
to begin shortly.
HAZARD...Flash flooding caused by thunderstorms.
SOURCE...Radar.
IMPACT...Flash flooding of small creeks and streams, urban
areas, highways, streets and underpasses as well as
other poor drainage and low-lying areas.
* Some locations that will experience flash flooding include...
Southern Huntsville, Redstone Arsenal, Priceville, Gurley, Triana,
Somerville, Hampton Cove, Brownsboro, Maysville, Hollytree and
Princeton.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Turn around, don't drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood
deaths occur in vehicles.
&&
FLASH FLOOD...RADAR INDICATED