Madison Police put their training to the test in surprise active shooter drill

The Madison Police Department held a surprise active shooter drill for its officers Tuesday, giving them a chance to put their training to the test in a real-life situation.
The active shooter training had been six months in the making, but the only people who knew about it were Chief Johnny Gandy and the officers conducting the training. The rest of the department had no idea an exercise was taking place, as the chief wanted it to be a real test of their abilities.
"It gives them confidence, gives them confidence in training and their own abilities and hopefully gives them that level of courage that they're going to need if they have to respond to a real incident," said Gandy.
"(Officers) are going to be responding to what they think is a dispute situation that will escalate once they get here, and we want to test their response to that escalation."
The training aims to see exactly how officers respond when injured victims scream for help, all while the suspect is still in the building. He said it will give an indication on how effective their training has been.
"If those tactics and training are creating gaps, I'd rather know about it now in training than during a real incident," said Gandy.
It was the first type of unexpected drill officers had been through since Chief Gandy took over the department last year. After the drill, he said he couldn't be more proud of how his officers responded.
"I just want people in Madison to know that we're doing everything we can to make sure that their police officers are ready for such an event that we hope never comes," said Gandy.
He hopes to incorporate more real-life, unannounced drills in the future, so his officers can feel confident in their training if any dangerous situations do occur.