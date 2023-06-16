Madison Police officer convicted on sexual misconduct charge

A Madison County judge has found Madison Police Department Officer Kevin Walter guilty of sexual misconduct.
The guilty verdict in this bench trial is over an incident last October while Walter was off-duty.
Walter victimized a woman he knew by engaging in sexual intercourse three times while she was inebriated, possibly to the point of not being able to give consent or defend herself.
According to court documents, Walter is on leave from the Madison Police Department.
The city of Madison released this statement about Walter on Friday:
“Following the conviction of Kevin Walter, the City of Madison respects the court's decision. The City assures our community this is not a reflection of the Madison Police Department and the officers who uphold their public safety Oath of Honor. As the criminal investigation has been concluded, an administrative investigation is currently being conducted. The conclusion of this investigation will determine the appropriate action that will be taken to resolve the matter concerning this employee.”