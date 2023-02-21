Madison Police officer charged with sexual misconduct on administrative leave

A Madison Police officer could face up to a year in prison after a grand jury indicted him with sexual misconduct.
The City of Madison says Officer Kevin Walter is on administrative leave "pending further information." However, it's still unclear how long he's been on leave and when exactly the city learned of this investigation.
Court documents say Walter had sex with a woman while she was drunk back in October 2022. The Madison County Sheriff's Office says he was off duty at the time and that he knew the victim.
Despite being accused of having sex with a woman without her consent, Walter is not being charged with rape.
"The use of force is the one factor that makes rape different from sexual misconduct. Both of them involve sexual intercourse, but the use of force is what makes it rape," Chief Deputy of the Madison County District Attorney's Office Tim Gann explained. "We've all heard no means no, and it actually does, but that doesn't necessarily mean it's a rape. No plus earnest resistance is what the code says. So you have to put up a fight in some way, form, or fashion, unless they have a gun or some type of intimidation, before it becomes rape. So if you have a, a non-consensual sexual encounter, without force, then it comes down to sexual misconduct."
Rape is considered a Class A felony with a maximum sentence of life in prison. Meanwhile, sexual misconduct is considered one of the most serious misdemeanor charges with a sentence of up to a year in prison.
Gann says they do see a lot of sexual misconduct cases, and prosecuting those cases really depends on a person's circumstances and relationship.
Walter is currently out on bond, and is expected to appear in court March 9.