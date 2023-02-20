Madison Police officer arrested for sexual misconduct while off-duty

An officer with the Madison Police Department has been charged with one count of sexual misconduct for an alleged incident that happened while he was off-duty in October 2022, records show.
The Madison County Sheriff's Office said Monday it was asked to investigate the allegations against 35-year-old Kevin O. Walter by the Madison Police Department.
Court records claim Walter victimized a woman he knew by engaging in sexual intercourse while she was inebriated, possibly to the point of not being able to give consent.
The sheriff's office said investigators turned the evidence they gathered over to the Madison County District Attorney's Office, which gave the case further review before presenting it to a grand jury.
Walter was arrested Feb. 8 and booked into the Madison County Jail, then released later the same day on $1,000 bond.
WAAY 31 has reached out to the Madison Police Department about Walter's current employment status.