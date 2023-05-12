Madison Police investigating several mail theft, fraud cases

The United States Postal Service is cracking down on mail theft cases. It is an ongoing issue postal leaders said is only getting worse. It is affecting every community across the country, including in Madison.
On Saturday, local business owner Michael Darnell said he dropped off a check in the mail drop box in front of the post office off Hughes Road.
By Monday, he got a call from his bank that someone had forged three checks through his account.
"In talking to the bank they said, yeah this is pretty much a weekly occurrence here in Madison," Darnell said.
Darnell said he knows he is not alone in being a victim of mail theft, especially as a business owner.
"It seems be to a lot of businesses because they figure businesses won't catch it until they close their books at the end of the month," He said.
Madison Police said they are investigating several mail theft and fraud cases. However, they do not believe they are being taken from the drop box off Hughes Road. Instead, investigators said they are stolen while in transit.
"As far as it being in transit, it didn't get very far before somebody intercepted it," Darnell said.
Nationwide, postal leaders said incidents of letter carrier robberies are on the rise. In 2022, 412 letter carriers were robbed on the job. So far in 2023, there have been 305 incidents.
Just last week in Huntsville, police charged a man for robbing a letter carrier on May 3.
Darnell said he is thankful he did not lose out on any money but has heard from several people who did.
"That's not the case with a lot of folks and in some cases people that certainly can't afford to lose that kind of money," Darnell said.
U.S. postal service leaders have plans in place to install 12,000 high security blue collection boxes in 'high risk areas'. To help stop letter carrier robberies, they plan to install nearly 50,000 electronic locks.
If you believe you have stolen mail, contact your local law enforcement agency and the postal inspection service at www.uspis.gov/report
or calling 877-876-2455.
