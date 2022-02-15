Madison Police Department to discontinue 'Reserve Officer Program'

Some officers are leaving the Madison Police Department. The city is getting rid of their "Reserve Officer Program" to provide better training for all of their full-time officers.
With the changing environment around policing and the extra scrutiny that officers receive, Police Chief Johnny Gandy said it can no longer be someone's part-time job.
"The citizens demand a professional police force, a really well-trained, very well-disciplined police force, and you really can only get that with full-time officers," said Gandy.
No one on the force considers policing a "part-time" job. However, for the past eight years, the Madison Police Department has had a Reserve Officer Program. Citizens could get minimal training and help out law enforcement during special events or traffic jams.
However, the program began at a time when officers weren't under such a microscope.
"The litigious society that we're in now, (with the) changing expectations of police by society, we needed to make sure that we had a more professional police force,” said Gandy.
He said as Madison continues to grow, he is implementing more intense training.
"We're looking at a heavy training schedule. There's a lot of expectations on officers now from the community, which means that the officers have to be connected completely to their jobs," he said.
"It's a constant learning environment, being a police officer," said Capt. Nick McRae.
McRae is in charge of the training unit. Ending the reserve officer program, he said, "allows us to really just focus in on our full-time employees and make sure ... no one gets left behind and doesn't get the same equivalent training because of an outside obligation."
McRae said the physical training won't change much, but the mental training is becoming more intense. They are focusing on constitutional law updates, mental illnesses and how to respond to teenagers in crisis.
"In years past, when I first got into law enforcement it was always fun to do the physical things. Now we're starting to try to really get the officers thinking and get out of that adrenaline just go, go, go scenario, and actually sit back and think about what they're doing, why they're doing it, and if they can do it better," says McRae.
Madison Police Department had seven reserve officers this past year. The program started to fizzle out in October, but will formally come to an end at the next Madison city council meeting on February 28th.
Chief Gandy says the department will also be saving a small amount of money by ending the program. He says it is money that can better be spent on the city's 80 full-time officers.