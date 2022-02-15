Madison Police Department discontinuing 'Reserve Officer Program'

Some officers are leaving the Madison Police Department. The city is getting rid of their 'Reserve Officer Program' to provide better training for all of their full time officers.
With the changing environment around policing and extra scrutiny the officers receive, the police chief says it can no longer be someone's part time job.
"The citizens demand a professional police force. A really well trained, very well-disciplined police force, and you really can only get that with full time officers," says Chief Johnny Gandy.
No one considers policing a 'part time' job. However, for the past eight years, the Madison Police Department has had a 'Reserve Officer Program'. Citizens could get minimal training and help out law enforcement during special events or traffic jams.
However, the program began at a time when officers weren't under such a microscope.
"The litigious society that we're in now, changing expectations of police by society, we needed to make sure that we had a more professional police force,” says Chief Gandy.
He says as Madison continues to grow, he is implementing more intense training.
"We're looking at a heavy training schedule. There's a lot of expectations on officers now from the community which means that the officers have to be connected completely to their jobs," he says.
"It's a constant learning environment being a police office," says Captain Nick McRae.
McRae is in charge of the training unit. By ending the reserve officer program, he says, "This allows us to really just focus in on our full time employees and make sure that they all stay on a training schedule and no one gets left behind and doesn't get the same equivalent training because of an outside obligation."
McRae says the physical training won't change much, but the mental training is becoming more intense. They are focusing on constitutional law updates, mental illnesses, and how to respond to teenagers in crisis.
"In years past, when I first got into law enforcement it was always fun to do the physical things. Now we're starting to try to really get the officers thinking and get out of that adrenaline just go, go, go scenario, and actually sit back and think about what they're doing, why they're doing it, and if they can do it better," says McRae.
Madison Police Department had seven reserve officers this past year. The program started to fizzle out in October, but will formally come to an end at the next Madison city council meeting on February 28th.
Chief Gandy says the department will also be saving a small amount of money by ending the program. He says it is money that can better be spent on the city's 80 full-time officers.