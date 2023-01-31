Madison Police Citizens Advisory Committee hosts meeting on traffic stops

Madison Police Citizen’s Advisory Committee met Tuesday evening.
About 15 to 20 community members showed up, able to speak directly with Madison Police about traffic stops and other concerns or issues they might have.
"We're here to help build that bridge," Madison Police Citizens Advisory Committee Chair Marc Highsmith said.
Highsmith said the Madison Police Citizens Advisory Committee is focused on creating and maintaining strong relationships between law enforcement and members of the community.
"That helps to break down that anxiety," Highsmith said. " It helps break down the wall of people feeling that there is a problem."
The committee covers a variety of topics.
Tuesday's meeting was mostly focused on traffic stops with Madison Police Department's Traffic Safety Unit.
A unit recently brought back because of an increase in crashes across the city.
Officers walked residents through what an ideal traffic stop looks like with demonstrations.
Highsmith says the topic was picked last year.
"This topic was not based off of anything that's going on nationally, but it has to do with our local community," Highsmith said. "We want to educate our local community so we all know what to do if we were ever to get pulled over by a police officer."
Madison Police Chief Jonny Gandy says meetings like the one held Tuesday are invaluable and should be happening regularly.
"I like the fact that we have this kind of community interaction," Madison Police Department Chief Johnny Gandy said. "It's nice for the community to be able to talk to us in a non-confrontational manner, where we can be more informative and educational other than acting the role of the enforcer all the time."
Highsmith says it's unclear what the topic of the next meeting will be.
Members of the community are encouraged to attend.
They're held at Madison Library on the fourth Tuesday of the month.