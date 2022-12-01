Madison police ask for help in finding missing woman, nearly one year after her disappearance

It has been almost one year since 34-year-old Susie Bush went missing in Madison. For the first time since her disappearance, the Madison Police Department sat down for an interview with WAAY31, in hopes the public can help keep the case from going cold.
"The amount of time that she's been missing, that's of concern right now," said Cpt. Lamar Anderson.
Bush was last seen on January 6th, 2022, leaving her job at Applebee's on Hughes Rd in Madison. She spoke to her family on the phone, and that is the last they ever heard from her.
"The closest contact that we have to her is through the family," said Anderson.
The Madison Police Department has been racing against the clock since they opened this case. The family didn't report Bush missing until nine days later, on January 15th.
"As time moves on you lose a lot of evidence," said Anderson.
It was not unusual for the family to go days without speaking to Bush, but when she stopped showing up for work, that raised the alarm.
"A person decides that they just need a break, sometimes they'll take a respite from friends and associates and stuff like that, but usually they keep some type of family connect," said Anderson.
He said they haven't had any new leads since the department first opened the case, but investigators are actively searching.
"What we're doing now instead of taking from the day she went missing, we're trying to back it up to the year before she went missing," said Anderson. He said they are now working the case in reverse.
Even with no leads, no contact, and the one year mark rapidly approaching, Madison police refuse to let this case go cold.
"That's one thing we try to pride ourselves here with, is to speak for those who cannot speak for themselves," said Anderson.
If anyone has seen Susie Bush or knows anything about what might have happened to her, please contact the Madison Police Department at 256-772-5674 or the lead investigator at 256-772-5658. You can also submit a tip by emailing tellmpd@madisonal.gov.