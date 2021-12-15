Madison neighbors spreading joy to firefighters in new Christmas initiative

A group of families in Madison are hoping to spread holiday joy to local heroes through their "adopt a police officer" and "adopt a firefighter" initiatives.
Four years ago, Christy Spencer wanted a way to give back to the Madison Police Department during the Christmas holiday. With the help of her neighbors, she began the "adopt an officer" initiative.
"They were so excited and adopted everyone that year. It's become a tradition in our neighborhood," Spencer said.
When challenged by her mentor this year, she decided to expand the effort and include firefighters, too.
"This year, we thought, 'Let's dream big,' so we decided to adopt the Madison Fire Department as well," she said.
So, what comes with adopting a firefighter or police officer?
"Every family all across Madison picks out their very favorite stocking for their superhero and they fill it" with gifts, Spencer said. "It might be a gift card to a local restaurant, fast food or coffee shop, and then lots of little snacks, Gatorades, coffees — any kind of snacks that they can eat on the go. And also a Christmas card letting their superhero know how much they are appreciated, valued and loved."
Spencer said seeing the look on the officers' faces each year when they get their stocking has been priceless. Now she's excited to see the firefighters' faces, too.
"It just feels so wonderful, and it just fills me, personally, with so much joy," she said.
She doesn't plan to stop at just those two departments. Spencer said she plans to adopt the local volunteer fire department as well this holiday season.
Spencer said every firefighter so far has been adopted except for one, and they'll have additional firefighters with the volunteer department. To get involved, contact Spencer at christi_spencer@msn.com or 256-642-8858.