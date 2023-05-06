Madison Matters: The ongoing debate about most effective local level forms of government

As residents in the city of Madison get ready to decide on the future of their government, we're exploring what happens once a city decides on one form of government and later changes course to another form. Cities across the United States have been experimenting with different forms of government for decades, with many switching back and forth between different models in search of the best fit for their communities. Experts in the subject matter told WAAY 31 that this back-and-forth phenomenon is not unique to any one region or size of city, but it’s instead a reflection of the ongoing debate about what form of government is most effective at the local level.
"These things do happen, and it is not uncommon for the form to change on the assumption that the city has the right to do so without any kind of state legislative intervention or any kind of referendum from the voters. Undoubtedly, in Madison it requires a referendum," James Brooks with National League of Cities explained. Brooks is the director of infrastructure, transportation, and solutions for NLC. His work at the NLC involves federal grant programs for cities across the country. Brooks worked with local elected and appointed leaders for over 34 years.
During our interviews, proponents of the Council-Manager form of government argued that it provides more professional management and greater accountability, while reducing the potential for corruption and favoritism.
“There's less corruption and there are better bond ratings and better efficiencies under the Council-Manager form. Again, any form of government can work, but what good governance looks like is being able to make sure that the quality of life and the programs and services that people pay the tax dollars to receive, they receive them effectively and efficiently throughout the city,” Jason Grant, director of advocacy for the International City/County Management Association explained at a recent forum held in Madison.
Sam Gaston, city manager of Mountain Brook also agreed.
"The American Society for Public Administration's research shows that the Council-Manager form of government works better than the Mayor-Council form of government, is more efficient, more effective, provides better services, and yes it has much less chance of corruption," Gaston said.
Gaston told WAAY 31 anchor Nakell Williams that Mountain Brook was the first city in Alabama to have city managers.
Supporters also point to the fact that Council-Manager systems are more prevalent across the United States, with over 50 percent of cities with populations over 25,000 using this model.
One of the most common changes that cities make is switching from a Strong-Mayor form of government to a Council-Manager form. In a Strong-Mayor system, the mayor has significant power and responsibility, including the ability to hire and fire department heads and set the city's budget. In a Council-Manager system, which the city of Madison is considering, the city council hires a professional city manager to oversee day-to-day operations, while the council sets policy and makes decisions.
However, not all cities that have switched to a Council-Manager form of government have found success. Experts shared that in some cases, city managers clash with city councils or are not able to deliver the results communities are looking for. This has led some cities to switch back to a Strong-Mayor system, or to try a different form of government altogether.
During interviews for our Madison Matters series, we learned that the back-and-forth phenomenon is not limited to the Strong-Mayor versus Council-Manager debate. Our research shows cities also experiment with other forms of government, like Commission and Mayor-Council systems. In some cases, these changes have been driven by a desire to increase efficiency, reduce corruption, or provide more representation to minority groups.
"Some do get caught up in the back and forth, back and forth. I think it depends on each city’s situation," Vestavia Hills mayor, Ashley Curry said.
While the back-and-forth phenomenon can be frustrating for residents and local officials, it is also a reflection of the ongoing search for the best form of government at the local level. Experts said what works in one city may not work in another, and it is important for local officials to be open to experimentation and to listen to feedback from residents.
“Especially when you start talking about budgets and finances and things, some of those decisions do get really hard politically because it is going to create some winners and losers, but ultimately the city as a whole has to be put first,” Tracey Bark, assistant professor of political science and public administration at Auburn University at Montgomery said.
Ultimately, the success of any form of government depends on a variety of factors, including the size and demographics of the community, the political culture of the region, and the effectiveness of local leaders. Brooks with NLC said while there is no one-size-fits-all solution to local governance, the ongoing search for the best model is an important part of our democratic process.
“The city of Richmond, Virginia, was a Council-Manager form of government. Twenty years ago, it changed to a Strong-Mayor form of government, and right now, they are considering an amendment to return it to a Council-Manager form of government. They have a series of challenges that might be looked at beyond simply the form of government,” he explained.
The back-and-forth phenomenon isn't common in Alabama.
There are 464 towns and cities in Alabama. Sixty percent are under a population of 2,000 residents. There are 15 city managers in the state. Gaston explained that in Alabama, several cities have the Council-Manager form of government including Auburn, Dothan, Vestavia Hills and Phenix City. In Tennessee, Brentwood, Franklin, Columbia, Murfreesboro, Cleveland and others also have Council-Manager forms of government and are similar in size to Madison,” Gaston said. Also in Tennessee, Johnson City, Kingsport and Smyrna are similar in population to Madison and all have a Council-Manager form of government.
In Georgia, Rome, Lagrange, Marietta, Sandy Springs, Johns Creek, Athens, Newnan, Albany, Roswell, Columbus, South Fulton and Augusta are similar in size to Madison and have Council-Manager governments,” Gaston added.