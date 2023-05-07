Madison Matters: Shift from Mayor-Council to a Council-Manager supporters versus opposers

As we dive deeper into Madison Matters and the push to change the form of government in the city, WAAY 31 brings you voices on both sides of the issue from the group that put this plan on the table to those who oppose it.
The best way to understand the choice on this ballot that Madison voters must soon make may simply be to hear it from the creators and those who contest it.
"Our mayor needs to focus on our governance and advocate for us in Montgomery, and really advocate on behalf of the people versus spending all of their time running the day-to-day operations, which could be more efficiently done by a city manager,” said James Ross with Madison Forward, the grassroots group leading the effort to try to change the way the city of Madison operates.
Ross supports a shift from Mayor-Council to a Council-Manager way of governing.
"It increases effectiveness. It ensures that services are delivered faster and more efficiently by having a professional city manager provide their expertise and ensure that the processes are improved," explained Ross.
But people like Kathy Patrick who belong to the opposing group, Don't Mess with Madison, believe something totally different.
"It's going to eliminate the separation of powers we have. Right now, we have a mayor and a council. A city manager eliminates that," said Patrick. "If this ballot issue passes, we are going to lose our voice!"
Madison Forward pushed back on that.
"A city manager is accountable to the entire city council and the mayor, and that's who people vote for. So that's their voice!" said Ross.
Other supporters are looking to the past and seeing the path forward that they say is perhaps a way to fix a now piecemeal-like city.
“Back in the 1990s, Huntsville put on an aggressive annexation campaign and we had nobody, mayor or council, who was able to fight back, which resulted in encirclement of the city and patchwork on 72. An experienced professional city manager could have provided that continuity and the ability to fight back. And we just didn’t have that,” said Madison Forward member Marc Jacobson.
Tiffani Knox, one of the leaders of Don't Mess with Madison, on the other hand is leaning into the adage, "If it isn't broke, don't fix it."
“There’s nothing wrong with what we have currently. Madison has everything it needs in order to be successful and in order to have long-term planning for the growth of our city,” said Knox.