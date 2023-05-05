Madison Matters: How a Council-Manager form of government works for Vestavia Hills

There's a lot riding on the upcoming election in the city of Madison. If residents vote in favor of the plan, the outcome could be a shift in the mayor's role and recruitment of a city manager. A portion of our 'Madison Matters' series was filmed in Vestavia Hills, Alabama. City officials gave WAAY 31 an inside look at the Council-Manager form of government in action.
Vestavia Hills is a city leaders described as premier city. Mayor Ashley Curry and City Manager Jeff Downes allowed our cameras inside City Hall so we could see how they operate under a Council-Manager form of government.
Downes said the city is experiencing a steady increase in population.
"Right now, our city is just over 39,000 residents. We have approximately 350 employees and we have an annual operating budget of about $58 million," he said.
In 2012, residents in Vestavia Hills voted to change from the Mayor-Council form of government to the Council-Manager form that's being considered in Madison.
Vestavia Hills hired Downes about a year later.
"We had had a series of doldrum years where we were not producing revenue to provide the services demanded by the people," he explained.
Curry attributed progress in the city to the 30 years Downes brought to the table.
"I spent 26 years as the deputy mayor of Montgomery, Alabama. Having worked there for 26 years, I retired and then was hired to come to Vestavia Hills," Downes explained.
Downes' decades of experience helped them create a strategic plan that served as a guide to improve the city's strategy for growth and development.
"When I was hired in 2013, the direction I had from my bosses, the mayor and council, was we want to do a better job at economic development investing in the hills, " he explained.
Downes said that during a period of time they weren't producing revenue to provide the services demanded by their residents. "If you look at the revenue metrics in Vestavia Hills, and the economic growth we've had by implementing an economic development strategy that was led by the city manager…and my staff you will see it has been extraordinary," he added. "That's not me bragging. It's about a community that has embraced rational decision-making and a strategic process to execute on those ideas," Downes said.
WAAY observed the Vestavia Hills council meeting on Monday, April 24, 2023. The council members there serve at large.
The city provided updates to everyone on ongoing projects on Highway 31 and demolition of an old Days Inn hotel.
"One project is Kyle Road. Really needed to redo it and it had been over 20 years on the drawing board. We finished in the last two years, and I give a lot of credit to our city manager dedicating himself and our staff to getting that work done," Councilman George Pierce shared.
They also talked about plans to address lingering flooding problems across the city.
Curry said the city isn't without flaws, but it is much better off than it was before switching to the Council-Manager form of government.