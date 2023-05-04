Madison Matters: Election to decide Madison city government on May 9

The city of Madison is the second largest city in the region, and on May 9 it could change the way it operates. This would be the first time since the 1980s. Madison ran on a city commission form prior to switching over to Mayor-Council form in 1988. Madison was required by state law to change forms of government at that time due to population size.
On May 9, voters will have the choice to maintain the Mayor-Council form of government or replace it with the Council-Manager form. If a majority of voters favor the proposal it would modify the mayor's role and establish a new one for city manager. A significant increase in population is one of the primary reasons this change is being considered according to members of Madison Forward.
Madison Forward is the grassroots group spearheading the initiative. The city of Madison grew from as little as 400 residents in the 1950s to nearly 60,000 today. Officials said the population is expected to reach as many as 80,000 in the next ten years. According to officials, people are flocking to the area because its exceptional schools and high-tech companies like Hexagon Corporation and Tyonek. People are attracted to the area as well because the highly-educated workforce. Officials believe these are the driving forces behind the increased population.
Political science experts who contributed the series said this type of change often occurs when cities experience significant growth. “As more and more people move into these cities, it gets more complicated, and it’s harder for one person especially an elected mayor to really oversee that,” said Tracey Bark. Bark is an assistant professor of political science and public administration at Auburn University in Montgomery.
That’s the point Madison Forward is trying to make. James Ross who currently serves as co-chair of the committee also participated on a taskforce charged with exploring and researching the option. An additional transition committee also started examining the possibility back in 2015.
"There were seven of us from completely different backgrounds, but we came together. We talked to city leadership from cities that have a city manager, and we also talked to cities that don't have a city manager,” Ross explained. He said members of the group also discussed the option with all of the department heads within the city of Madison. “Ultimately we came to the city council and Mayor Finley in late 2021 and we unanimously recommended that Madison move forward to a Council-Manager form of government,” he said.
The process is authorized under the Council-Manager Act of 1982.
Political Analyst, Emily Peck explained, that the act outlines the procedure for changing the form of government. “It outlines how many names are needed to get a petition on a particular ballot and the process for doing so. It also states required qualifications for a city manager as well details explaining the city manager could be removed by a majority vote of the city council," Peck said.
Nearly 900 signatures were required on the petition in order to move forward with the proposal. “I thought it was interesting the number of names that they needed on that petition was 10 percent of those who voted in the past municipal election. The number that they needed was 896, which indicates that approximately 8,960 voters voted in the last municipal election,” Peck said. Madison has approximately 57,000 residents. Peck said the low number demonstrated a lack of voter engagement.
The special election is May 9, 2023.