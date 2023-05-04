Madison Matters: Comparing Mayor-Council and Council-Manager forms of government

Voters in the city of Madison will soon decide on May 9 if they'd like to change the way their city is governed. As cities across the country continue to grow and evolve, local governments are faced with the challenge of selecting the best form of government to meet the needs of their constituents. The two most common forms of government are the Mayor-Council form of government and the Council-Manager form of government. The city of Madison is considering the Council-Manager form. Residents are attending forums across the city to try to learn more about the differences between these two forms of government and which one may be better suited for the city of Madison.
Based on our research, the Mayor-Council form of government is the most traditional form of government in the United States. In this form, the elected mayor serves as the chief executive of the municipality and is responsible for enforcing the laws and managing the day-to-day operations of the city. The council, on the other hand, serves as the legislative body and is responsible for creating and passing ordinances and policies.
After a series of interviews conducted for the Madison Matters special series, WAAY 31 discovered there are advantages of the Mayor-Council form. For example, this form of government provides a clear separation of powers between the executive and legislative branches, allowing for a balance of power and checks and balances. Under the Mayor-Council form, the mayor is directly elected by the municipality’s citizens, providing a direct line of accountability to the voters. The mayor controls the city’s daily operations and can respond more quickly to emergencies and other issues.
However, there are disadvantages of the Mayor-Council form of government as well. This form lacks the expertise and experience of a professional manager who could run the city more efficiently. Political Analyst, Emily Peck contributed to WAAY's Madison Matters series and explained more about the possibilities under the Mayor-Council form. "The reality is right now, a 25-year-old who has no experience could be elected mayor, and then that person would be handed an $80 million budget and has to appoint department heads. They'd face questions like where are you going to spend that money and how are you going to develop a budget for the city and where's the money going to go? That's a learning curve," Peck said. It's also not uncommon for the mayor and council to clash politically, leading to gridlock and instability in the city government. Often times, the effectiveness of a city government is heavily dependent on the personality and leadership style of the mayor.
The Council-Manager form of government is a newer form of government and has become increasingly popular in recent years. In this form, the elected council serves as the legislative body and is responsible for creating and passing policies and ordinances. The city manager, a professional administrator hired by the council, is responsible for managing the day-to-day operations of the city.
Other experts we talked to about the upcoming vote described several reasons cities may consider a change to the Council-Manager form. The elected leadership may feel they want a more extended full-time set of professional managers overseeing the city day to day. "It is often the case that elected leaders, mayors and council members, are part-time. They do not draw a salary. They are not expected to be at city hall everyday. They are not specialists. They are generalists. They bring the voice of the community and they help set a vision, but they are not engineers, or they are not lawyers, or they are not economic development specialists, etc." Brooks elaborated.
Brooks explained in this case, they might wish to bring in a professional manager who is skilled in the science of management to help set strategic plans or help manage budgets. Cities benefit from having professionals in leadership roles who can help with program evaluation, or do the hiring and firing on their behalf to potentially secure stronger candidates for various roles.
Some advantages of the Council-Manager form of government include having professional management in place. Most cities with this form of government benefit from the expertise and experience of a professional manager who can run the city more efficiently. The Council-Manager form of government also provides stability and efficiency in city government. One thing voters will want to keep in mind, is under this form, the city manager is accountable to the council and can be replaced if necessary. The Council-Manager form of government separates the city’s politics from the administration, allowing for more impartial and objective decision-making.
However, like anything there can be some down sides to the Council-Manager form of government as well, including lack of direct accountability. The city manager is not directly accountable to the citizens and may not be as responsive to their needs as an elected mayor.
Some argue another disadvantage could be limited political representation. The local NAACP argues the Council-Manager form of government may not provide adequate representation for minority groups, but those behind the proposal say each community will be represented by a council member. Other opposers like Don't Mess with Madison said they are also concerned the city manager may not have the same level of sensitivity to their needs as an elected mayor. The city manager may be more concerned with administrative efficiency than with responsiveness to the needs of the citizens.
If passed, this change would unfold in Madison in 2025. Some are questioning whether the City should consider this at all. Political science experts weighed in on his question during our interviews.
“If it is simply the desire for more professional management, that’s a perfectly valid reason to do that. There are other ways for cities to achieve that outcome. A strong mayor can hire a chief operating officer that works for the mayor and you achieve the same outcome," James Brooks with National League of Cities explained.
Brooks explained that the strong mayor form is similar to United States government, there is a chief executive often titled the mayor, but sometimes titled something else, village president, parish president, etc. The mayor is the chief executive, that is to say the day-to-day overseer of the operations of the municipality. They hire and fire staff. They write the budget.
"The council is like the legislative body, just like the Congress would be the legislative body in the federal system. They approve the expenditures usually and they have some role in oversight, for example, hearings that would follow up on the effectiveness of programs," Brooks said. Under the strong mayor operation, city council would have the right to ratify and provide advice and consent on appointments to significant posts like department heads, etc. There is this balance in that regard, executive powers and legislative powers is one of those oversight powers, but then in this case the mayor is the day-to-day manager, overseeing the operation of municipal government.
After all things are considered this decision is ultimately up to the people of Madison.
"What's great about this is they're going to the people, that people can go to the polls, they can vote and make the decision about what's in the best interest of the city of Madison," Jason Grant with International City/County Management Association said.