Madison Matters: Breaking down the ballot

If you’re a registered voter living in the city of Madison, you're on the brink of making a big decision that could re-shape the city's government. WAAY 31 will tell you what you need to know when you go to the polls to vote.
On May 9, people in the city of Madison will make a very important decision.
They'll choose to keep the current form, which allows the mayor to handle the city's major operations, or shift that role to a city manager.
"I think both options have merit," said Madison Mayor Paul Finley.
On your ballot you'll see these words:
"Shall the Council-Manager form of government as provided by the Council-Manager act of 1982 be adopted for the city of Madison consisting of seven members as follows: one member shall be the mayor elected at large, who shall be a voting member of the council, and six members shall be council members elected from single-member districts?"
And you'll simply vote yes or no.
Some people made up their minds by stopping by forums across the city to learn more about the plan. Others proudly display their decision on signs in their lawns.
But will people vote at all? The numbers suggest otherwise.
"The number of the names that they needed on that petition was 10% of those who voted in the past municipal election,” said political analyst Emily Peck. “The number that they needed was 896, which indicates that approximately 8,960 voters voted in the last municipal election. What I think is telling is that Madison has 57,000 residents."
The mayor says people should take time to weigh in on this.
"We're all trying to see what's best for Madison and majority will win," said Finley.
As a reminder, polls are open in the city of Madison from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. on Tuesday.