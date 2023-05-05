Madison Matters: A closer look at a Council-Manager form of government

The Council-Manager form of government is a type of local government that is becoming increasingly popular in the United States. Under this system, an elected city council appoints a professional manager to oversee the day-to-day operations of the city. This form of government has its own set of advantages and disadvantages. Some people in Madison told WAAY 31 they are struggling to determine whether it's right or wrong for the city.
According to our research and data gathered during interviews, one of the key advantages of the Council-Manager form of government is that it provides professional management for local governments. By appointing a professional manager who has the necessary experience and expertise, the cities can benefit from more effective and efficient management. This is particularly important in larger cities where the day-to-day operations can be complex and challenging. Madison is undoubtedly a growing city of roughly nearly 60,000 people.
The city manager is appointed by the council or commission and is not elected, which allows them to remain politically neutral. Experts we talked to on the subject matter said this ensures that decisions are made based on the best interests of the city and not influenced by political considerations. This can lead to better decision-making and more effective policies.
Under the Council-Manager form, the council or commission is responsible for appointing and overseeing the manager, which creates a system of checks and balances. This creates an environment where the manager is held accountable for their actions and decisions. This is a main concern for many people we talked to in Madison about the upcoming special election.
This operation would allow Madison's city council to also remove the manager if he or she does not perform effectively or up to standards.
Some opposers said the Council-Manager form of government may make it difficult for citizens to hold their elected officials accountable. Since the city manager would be responsible for day-to-day operations, residents said they feel that their elected officials will not be directly responsible for the actions of the city government. The concern is that this can lead to a lack of trust in the government and lower levels of civic engagement.
Others we've talked to thought this form of government creates a bureaucracy that can slow down decision-making and increase costs that they as residents and taxpayers will end up paying for. Some city managers come in and create layers of procedures that can make it difficult to get things done quickly. This leads to frustration amongst residents of such cities who feel that their needs are not being met by the government.
Another major concern we've heard from people in the community is since the city manager would not be elected, there may be a lack of transparency in decision-making. Residents said they always want to know and have access to information about why certain decisions were made or who made them.
Others raised the issue of possible costs of switching to Council-Manager form. Studies showed the cost of paying for a city manager, staff, and other resources can be higher than the cost of other forms of government. This can be a particular challenge for smaller cities or cities with limited budgets. Leaders like Madison Forward said a city manager is typically paid about $150,000 in a city like Madison.