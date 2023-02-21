Madison man's trip home to Turkey comes as nation is rocked by 2nd deadly earthquake

A Madison man is in Turkey after Monday night's 6.3-magnitude earthquake. It's the second quake the nation has faced this month.
Canan Taş has been in Turkey since last week, two weeks after the first earthquake leveled much of the country. He was also there when Monday's earthquake struck.
Taş told WAAY 31 he was on a video call with his wife when it happened.
"Everything started to shake suddenly," Taş said. "She was also kind of really scared and afraid, because she's all the way in Madison and I'm over here, and she's just watching everything shaking."
Taş said his trips to his hometown of Tarsus are for fun and reconnecting, but this trip has been a different experience.
"This time, it's all about everyone's scared. Like, we are all here, but everyone's scared," he said.
Taş said he and his brother have been taking turns on watch duty, waiting for another earthquake to hit. Turkish officials have warned another quake is possible in the coming weeks.
Turkish officials have reported more than 290 people were injured in the Monday-night quake, and thousands are still displaced as a result of the quake on Feb. 6. As of now, the death toll from that quake is roughly 44,000 people, including thousands who were killed in neighboring Syria.
Taş is the vice president of the Turkish American Association of Alabama. You can find ways to donate and support people in Turkey on their website, alabamaturks.org.