Madison man indicted for human trafficking, sex crimes in Limestone County

A Madison man has been indicted on multiple human trafficking and sex crimes charges in Limestone County, records show.
Dhalquistiere Eichelberger Jr., 31, is accused of human trafficking of a minor for sexual servitude, first-degree sodomy, first-degree rape, producing child pornography, possession of child pornography and unlawful distribution of a controlled substance (marijuana).
Eichelberger was arrested on similar charges in 2019 and indicted in 2020. On Wednesday, the Limestone County district attorney's office filed a request to dismiss the 2020 indictment and transfer the appearance bond and any pleadings to the most recent indictment.
District Attorney Brian Jones explained the charges all stem from Eichelberger's illegal interactions with an underage female victim, but the cases were handled by separate groups, leading to concerns that preclusion or jeopardy issues may arise as the case moves forward.