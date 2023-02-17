Madison man found not guilty of Limestone County double murder

A Madison man has been found not guilty on all charges in a capital murder trial held in Limestone County this week, according to the Limestone County District Attorney's Office.
Jacob Gideon Copeland was accused of fatally shooting Damian Ricketts and Devin Richard in 2017. The victims were found dead in a car on Analicia Drive, just off Old Railroad Bed Road.
Investigators believed the murders were drug-related, as Limestone County deputies found heroin, Xanax and marijuana when searching the victims' car.
Copeland was later arrested and booked into the Limestone County Jail on two counts of capital murder. He remained in the jail through the trial this week but could soon go home a free man.