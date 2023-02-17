 Skip to main content
The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Alabama...

Flint River at Brownsboro affecting Madison County.

...FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM THIS AFTERNOON TO TOMORROW
MORNING...

* WHAT...Minor flooding is forecast.

* WHERE...Flint River at Brownsboro.

* WHEN...From this afternoon to tomorrow morning.

* IMPACTS...At 17.0 feet, Water floods a large field on the upstream
left bank and is flooding large portions of the downstream left
bank.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- At 4:30 AM CST Friday the stage was 14.5 feet.
- Forecast...The river is expected to rise above flood stage
this afternoon to a crest of 17.5 feet this evening. It will
then fall below flood stage just after midnight tonight.
- Flood stage is 17.0 feet.
- Flood History...This crest compares to a previous crest of
17.5 feet on 01/15/2020.
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Alabama...

Paint Rock River NEAR Woodville affecting Jackson, Marshall and
Madison Counties.

...FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL LATE SUNDAY EVENING...

* WHAT...Minor flooding is forecast.

* WHERE...Paint Rock River NEAR Woodville.

* WHEN...Until late Sunday evening.

* IMPACTS...At 19.0 feet, Water is covering Alabama State Route 65
about two miles north of U.S. Highway 72. Several County Roads in
Paint Rock Valley are flooded...including Jackson County Road 20.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- At 4:00 AM CST Friday the stage was 12.3 feet.
- Forecast...The river is expected to rise above flood stage
this afternoon to a crest of 17.5 feet early tomorrow
afternoon. It will then fall below flood stage Sunday
afternoon.
- Flood stage is 15.0 feet.
- Flood History...This crest compares to a previous crest of
17.5 feet on 04/05/1974.
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

Madison man found not guilty of Limestone County double murder

Jacob Gideon Copeland

Jacob Gideon Copeland

A Madison man has been found not guilty on all charges in a capital murder trial held in Limestone County this week, according to the Limestone County District Attorney's Office. 

Jacob Gideon Copeland was accused of fatally shooting Damian Ricketts and Devin Richard in 2017. The victims were found dead in a car on Analicia Drive, just off Old Railroad Bed Road.

Investigators believed the murders were drug-related, as Limestone County deputies found heroin, Xanax and marijuana when searching the victims' car. 

Copeland was later arrested and booked into the Limestone County Jail on two counts of capital murder. He remained in the jail through the trial this week but could soon go home a free man.

