Madison man found dead day after Winston County crash

A Madison man found dead Monday was involved in a fatal single-vehicle accident on Sunday.

That’s according to the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency.

Gary L. Goucher, 69, was fatally injured when the 2005 Toyota Tacoma he was driving left the road, hit a tree and traveled down an embankment through a wooded area until overturning in a creek.

It happened about 5:30 p.m. Sunday on National Forest Road 266, about five miles northeast of Addison in Winston County. Goucher was found Monday and pronounced dead at the scene.

Troopers continue to investigate the crash.

