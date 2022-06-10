Madison man dies in overnight crash

A Madison man died in a single-vehicle crash early Friday morning.
The Alabama Law Enforcement Agency (ALEA) says Freddie Louis Copeland, 38, was killed after his Jeep Wrangler flipped over.
It happened after the car went off the road and hit a culvert on Wall Triana Highway near Dexter Circle. That's about four miles south of Harvest.
The crash happened just before 12:15 a.m. Friday.
Troopers say Copeland was not wearing his seatbelt at the time of the crash.
ALEA is still investigating the crash.