Madison man charged in Thursday shooting death of ex-girlfriend

A Madison man has been charged with fatally shooting his ex-girlfriend during a domestic dispute Thursday.
The Limestone County Sheriff's Office said the shooting was reported at about 5:20 p.m. Deputies responded to the 28000 block of Wall Street SW in Madison, where they found an injured woman and 19-year-old Antonio Terrell Burks, the sheriff's office said.
The woman was taken to Huntsville Hospital, where she later died.
Burks was arrested at the scene. The sheriff's office said investigators determined he pulled out a handgun and shot the woman during the dispute.
The victim will not be identified until proper notification has been made, the sheriff's office said.
Burks remains in the Limestone County Detention Center on one count of murder. Bond has not been set.