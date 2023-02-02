Madison, Huntsville agencies respond to fuel spill that flowed into pond near Hexagon

Cleanup crews were still on the scene of a fuel spill Thursday afternoon that had mixed with rainwater to flow into a nearby pond.
Madison Fire & Rescue said its crews were called out for a possible chemical spill just before 11 a.m. Thursday in the 300 block of Intergraph Way. It was determined the chemical in question was diesel fuel that had leaked from an external tank at a business on Lime Quarry Road and ended up in the pond by Hexagon.
Huntsville Fire & Rescue responded with its Hazmat team to contain the pill on the north and south sides of the leak, as well stop the leak at its source, an official said.
The Alabama Department of Environmental Management was also notified. Cleanup crews are currently working to remove the remainder of the fuel from the pond.
Madison Fire & Rescue said it's unclear at this time how much fuel was released.