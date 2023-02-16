Madison house fire victim remembered by neighbors as kind, friendly gentleman who will be missed

A man who died in a Madison house fire on Wednesday night will be missed by not just his family but by his neighbors, as well.
Charles David Douthat — known by some residents as "Mr. David" — was at his home on Conger Road when the fire broke out. Investigators say the 72-year-old tried to escape the blaze, which started on the first floor and spread to the attic.
They found him just inside his front door. He was pronounced dead at the scene.
His neighbor, Brianna Glaze, told WAAY 31 on Thursday that Douthat was a staple in the neighborhood.
"Mr. David was a very, very nice gentleman," Glaze said. "He would sit in his garage with the garage door open about five to six hours a day, wave at everyone that came by."
Glaze said Douthat lived alone and struggled with mobility issues, so her daughter would bring Douthat's trash to and from the road every week to make his life easier. During the holidays, he would have treats for the neighborhood kids and always ensured each kid got the treat they wanted before turning in for the night, she said.
"Every Halloween, Thanksgiving, Christmas — he always had a treat for my daughter across the street and took the time out of his day to ask how everyone was in the family," Glaze recalled.
The cause of Wednesday's fire is still under investigation, but investigators say they have no reason at this time to suspect foul play.
Glaze said the neighborhood will miss Douthat and the presence he had.