Madison house fire victim remembered by neighbors as kind, friendly gentleman who will be missed

...The Flood Warning is extended for the following rivers in
Alabama...

Flint River at Brownsboro affecting Madison County.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Motorists should not attempt to drive around barricades or drive
cars through flooded areas.

Stay tuned to further developments by listening to your local radio,
television, or NOAA Weather Radio for further information.

Additional information is available at www.weather.gov.


...FLOOD WARNING NOW IN EFFECT FROM FRIDAY AFTERNOON TO SATURDAY
MORNING...

* WHAT...Minor flooding is forecast.

* WHERE...Flint River at Brownsboro.

* WHEN...From Friday afternoon to Saturday morning.

* IMPACTS...At 17.0 feet, Water floods a large field on the upstream
left bank and is flooding large portions of the downstream left
bank.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- At 6:30 PM CST Thursday the stage was 9.3 feet.
- Forecast...The river is expected to rise above flood stage
early tomorrow afternoon to a crest of 17.5 feet tomorrow
evening. It will then fall below flood stage early Saturday
morning.
- Flood stage is 17.0 feet.
- Flood History...This crest compares to a previous crest of
17.5 feet on 01/15/2020.
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

...The Flood Warning is extended for the following rivers in
Alabama...

Paint Rock River near Woodville affecting Jackson, Madison and
Marshall Counties.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Stay tuned to further developments by listening to your local radio,
television, or NOAA Weather Radio for further information.

Motorists should not attempt to drive around barricades or drive
cars through flooded areas.

Additional information is available at www.weather.gov.


...FLOOD WARNING NOW IN EFFECT FROM FRIDAY AFTERNOON TO LATE SUNDAY
EVENING...

* WHAT...Minor flooding is forecast.

* WHERE...Paint Rock River near Woodville.

* WHEN...From Friday afternoon to late Sunday evening.

* IMPACTS...At 19.0 feet, Water is covering Alabama State Route 65
about two miles north of U.S. Highway 72. Several County Roads in
Paint Rock Valley are flooded...including Jackson County Road 20.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- At 7:00 PM CST Thursday the stage was 7.3 feet.
- Forecast...The river is expected to rise above flood stage
early tomorrow afternoon to a crest of 17.5 feet early
Saturday afternoon. It will then fall below flood stage
Sunday afternoon.
- Flood stage is 15.0 feet.
- Flood History...This crest compares to a previous crest of
17.5 feet on 04/05/1974.
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

Madison house fire victim remembered by neighbors as kind, friendly gentleman who will be missed

  • Updated
Investigators say he had mobility issues and was found by his front door.

A man who died in a Madison house fire on Wednesday night will be missed by not just his family but by his neighbors, as well. 

Charles David Douthat — known by some residents as "Mr. David" — was at his home on Conger Road when the fire broke out. Investigators say the 72-year-old tried to escape the blaze, which started on the first floor and spread to the attic. 

They found him just inside his front door. He was pronounced dead at the scene. 

His neighbor, Brianna Glaze, told WAAY 31 on Thursday that Douthat was a staple in the neighborhood.

"Mr. David was a very, very nice gentleman," Glaze said. "He would sit in his garage with the garage door open about five to six hours a day, wave at everyone that came by."

Charles Douthat's home

Charles Douthat's home.

Glaze said Douthat lived alone and struggled with mobility issues, so her daughter would bring Douthat's trash to and from the road every week to make his life easier. During the holidays, he would have treats for the neighborhood kids and always ensured each kid got the treat they wanted before turning in for the night, she said.

"Every Halloween, Thanksgiving, Christmas — he always had a treat for my daughter across the street and took the time out of his day to ask how everyone was in the family," Glaze recalled.

The cause of Wednesday's fire is still under investigation, but investigators say they have no reason at this time to suspect foul play. 

Glaze said the neighborhood will miss Douthat and the presence he had.

Damage to the back of Douthat's home

Damage to the back of Douthat's home. 

