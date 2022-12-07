Madison homesteader says rising prices, avian flu outbreak have more people shopping local for eggs

You might notice the price of eggs is significantly up this holiday season.
According to the the U.S. Department of Agriculture, egg prices jumped more than 10% in October, putting the average price for a carton of eggs at $3.42.
Experts say this particular spike can be traced back to a nationwide outbreak of avian flu, which was recently identified in a Lawrence County flock.
Ann Upton, a homesteader in Madison, said these two factors could be the push for communities to shop small.
"Our prices for our little homestead eggs started at $4 six months ago, and we’ve had to raise it to 6 (dollars). For us, a small-time farm, that’s a tremendous jump, and I know all of the local community is feeling those effects," said Upton, "because I’m getting way more interest in people wanting to buy eggs, and just a general need for a lower-cost egg and product has jumped dramatically."
She’s owned and managed her homestead for nearly three years and unfortunately does not believe the price will be falling soon.
"The demand, especially around the holidays, is tremendous, so people are looking for more eggs and they just can’t find an affordable option. I don’t know that it will go down any time soon, until they fix the inflation and until the issues like the avian flu and feed prices and all of those things impacting farms and the animals really change," said Upton.
Upton said at her homestead, an outbreak of avian flu isn't a cause for concern.
"Our chickens are all free range. They’re outside. They’re not cooped up in a lot of the pens," she explained. "The more commercial chicken farmers, they live in a completely enclosed environment where they don’t see sunlight and they don’t have a lot of the same conditions that our farm does."
Amidst high prices and the avian flu outbreak, Upton believes people may feel more secure shopping local for their eggs.
"It’s a really huge incentive for people to want to shop locally, because they can be confident that the products they are buying not only support small family or a small business, but they are also getting a much higher quality product without the tremendous risk that they would get from buying commercially," she said.